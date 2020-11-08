Wall Avenue Journal:
AI corporations like Unanimous.ai and Skilled.ai say they accurately predicted election leads to battleground states whereas conventional polling once more falls quick — As conventional political polling strategies seem to fall quick once more, some tech corporations say that AI holds promise
Home Tech AI corporations like Unanimous.ai and Skilled.ai say they accurately predicted election leads...
AI corporations like Unanimous.ai and Skilled.ai say they accurately predicted election leads to battleground states whereas conventional polling once more falls quick (Wall Avenue Journal)
Wall Avenue Journal: