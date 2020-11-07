After Declaring Biden Winner, ABC Stokes Fears of Violent Trump Supporters

ABC Information declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race late Saturday morning, and spent the subsequent couple hours praising the return to “decency” and “normalcy” {that a} Biden-Harris administration would supposedly bring. On the identical time, their journalists and analysts agreed that Biden must mannequin Abraham Lincoln in uniting a divided nation. But ABC’s personal lofty message of unity and calm was ceaselessly contradicted by these identical journalists and Democratic company attacking the President and the practically 70 million individuals who voted for him as racist and violent bigots.

A number of the hateful rhetoric began when anchor George Stephanopoulos requested former Democrat Senator from North Dakota, Heidi Heitkamp how Biden may communicate to “MAGA” America. In response, the Democrat warned about violence from “militant” Trump supporters [click expand]:

….[B]iden successful is the worst stored secret in America. We have been there for an extended time. The hazard that we’ve proper now could be what is going on to occur with the extra militant portion of the MAGA motion and the way is Biden going to talk to the non-militant aspect of this? And the way can we curtail and management this? You give this two days to fester, they already do not consider what the media says as a result of they have been instructed for 4 years that is pretend information….And so there’s individuals on the market who consider this — that you just guys are unsuitable. He received the election. There’s going to be an alternative, and so I say that Biden must divide and conquer. He wants to talk to the portion of these people and encourage calm, however I am very, very involved about what is going on to occur within the subsequent 24 to 48 hours.

Afterward, talking of pro-Trump protesters in Pennsylvania she blasted the peaceable protesters as “essentially the most radical, and fairly actually the most harmful [of Trump supporters] that you just see there.”

Stephanopoulos additionally marveled at New York Occasions‘ columnist Tom Friedman’s “impassioned” “mission” to get Trump out of workplace, inviting him to share his hateful ideas about Trump (this is a small portion, relaxation in transcript):

[I]f we had gone for 4 extra years of this man, each norm we’ve, each worth we cherish, each establishment that we have elevated all through our historical past could be corrupted by this man… this man, this horrible, horrible man, he turned America into a rustic whose mannequin was ‘present me the cash’ and ‘get the hell off my garden.’

A short while later, Stephanopoulos requested ABC Republican analyst Chris Christie what Biden may say to succeed in Trump supporters. Christie in flip blasted ABC and Friedman for his or her left-wing hate in the direction of the president and half the nation:

Nicely, the very first thing you’ll be able to do is just not hearken to Tom Friedman. I assumed that was simply an terrible, terrible diatribe by Tom, and it reveals why the individuals who supported the president really feel as if the elites within the media on each coasts do not hearken to them, do not respect them, and do not suppose they need to have a voice. And that is the issue, George.

He added that Biden wanted to edge out the extra hateful voices in his celebration to succeed in any Trump supporters as he criticized the community for having no outrage to Friedman’s feedback:

[Y]ou know, to me, that is a part of the drawback, and we’ve no response to that, no outrage to the language that was used there. .. I am not a foul particular person. I am not a dumb particular person, and I voted for Donald Trump, and there’s a number of different individuals on the market who did as nicely. And have been completely insulted by that diatribe, and it’s indicative of what some individuals who’ve supported Vice President Biden consider these 70 million individuals who voted for Donald Trump.

Nonetheless, Christie’s scolding didn’t cease the name-calling. White Home Correspondent Cecilia Vega picked up her hateful rant from yesterday to declare that Latinos have been glad to be rid of Trump as a result of the previous 4 years have been the worst they’ve confronted in her lifetime [click expand]:

[T]he final 4 years it is a group that has been demonized. It has been overwhelmed. It has been kicked. It has been deported. It has been ostracized, and it has been alienated like I’ve by no means seen in my era earlier than…. However I feel when it comes to Latinos feeling like second class residents on this nation, a lot of them have felt that method for a very long time. I feel again to my younger nephew who on the very starting once we have been seeing little one separations, turned to my sister-in-law and requested, ‘are mother and pop, are grandparent going to be deported?’ These are the messages that kids on this nation have felt and confronted for the final 4 years so I feel there shall be somewhat little bit of a breather right this moment.

Learn partial transcripts under:

ABC Information Dwell Protection

11/7/2020

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: We’re seeing individuals begin to collect in Occasions Sq.. Heidi Heitkamp, tat’s a great distance from North Dakota, the state that you just represented in the USA Senate a state that grew to become deep Trump nation. How does Joe Biden communicate to MAGA America?

HEITKAMP: You already know, I feel all of us want to step again proper now, George, and perceive what is going on on on the opposite aspect, and on the different aspect right this moment there’s going to be a rally on the state capitol in help of the president. Our complete congressional delegation goes to be there to talk. It is a great distance from being over, and it is a great distance from the nation with the ability to heal, and you already know, I do know this as a second. I feel as I stated final night time, it was Biden successful is the worst stored secret in America. We have been there for an extended time. The hazard that we’ve proper now could be what is going on to occur with the extra militant portion of the MAGA motion and the way is Biden going to talk to the non-militant aspect of this? And the way can we curtail and management this? You give this two days to fester, they already do not consider what the media says as a result of they have been instructed for 4 years that is pretend information. In the present day we have underreported the incontrovertible fact that they misplaced a case in Michigan, the choose saying there is not any bearing there. We should be speaking about all the failure of elevating these points on this election and the way these efforts are failing as a result of once we get that information on the market, individuals begin seeing the narrative that this is not going to vary.

And so there’s individuals on the market who consider this — that you just guys are unsuitable. He received the election. There’s going to be an alternative, and so I say that Biden must divide and conquer. He wants to talk to the portion of these people and encourage calm, however I am very, very involved about what is going on to occur within the subsequent 24 to 48 hours.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thanks for that observe of warning. David Muir, maybe one in all the instruments that he can draw and one of many issues that Joe Biden can draw on as he tries to talk to a part of the MAGA motion are his working class roots.

DAVID MUIR: No query about that, George…

….

12:26:20 -12:28:11 PM EST

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: I need to usher in Tom Freidman, I have been studying you for about 40 years, and I’ve by no means seen you so impassioned as you’ve gotten been during the last yr or in order this marketing campaign heated up. It appeared you have been on a mission to just be sure you did every part you might to see that America elected Joe Biden, defeated Donald Trump.

TOM FRIEDMAN: Nicely, you already know, George, thanks for saying that as a result of I actually thought America was on the poll. I assumed America was on the line. Every part we stood for as a nation, every part we promoted on this planet was at stake, that we may, like several nation can select a foul chief for a brief time period and recover from it, but when we had gone for 4 extra years of this man, each norm we have, each worth we cherish, each establishment that we have elevated all through our historical past could be corrupted by this man, and that is why I am getting telephone calls and textual content messages, George, from all around the world proper now. From buddies in India, Israel, they’re simply so pleased. They’re relieved as a result of they know what Donald Trump did to America and the way vital America is for the world. American optimism makes the world go spherical. American optimism and the sense that there is someplace over the rainbow the place justice could be upheld, the place establishments truly work, the place I do not must bribe somebody, and this man, this horrible, horrible man, he turned America right into a nation whose mannequin was present me the cash and get the hell off my garden. And I’m so pleased he has been defeated. Now we have a lot work to do, however we’ve been saved. I’ve a senior navy officer who simply wrote me, simply despatched me a message that simply stated “whew” as a result of so many individuals knew how badly issues would have gone had this man been reelected.

….

12:34:38PM- 12:37:13PM EST

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: How does Joe Biden attain out to the Trump supporters who even have ears to listen to what he has to say?

CHRIS CHRISTIE: Nicely, the very first thing you’ll be able to do is just not hearken to Tom Friedman. I assumed that was simply an terrible, terrible diatribe by Tom, and it reveals why the individuals who supported the president really feel as if the elites within the media on each coasts do not hearken to them, do not respect them, and do not suppose they need to have a voice. And that is the issue, George. The issue that Joe Biden is going to search out is that there is a giant a part of his celebration, and he stated I’m the democratic celebration in one of many debates, however he is going to must take care of people like that who um, actually use adjectives and phrases and phrases and emotion that they accuse the president of utilizing as a result of let me inform you one thing, in the event you had turned that diatribe round and made it anti-liberal fairly than anti-Trump, he would have accused the president of claiming issues like that. I feel we should be extra respectful with one another’s views, and there are 70 million individuals on this nation who voted for Donald Trump on election day and within the weeks earlier than, and so I feel what Joe Biden must do is to shut out the voices of these people, or at the very least reduce them and communicate from his coronary heart about being the American president. And I feel if he does that, then he has an actual probability to have these individuals pay attention and to have these individuals make judgments on his insurance policies in a method that is truthful and acceptable. However you already know, that is — you know, to me, that is a part of the drawback, and we’ve no response to that, no outrage to the language that was used there. I am making my method into New York Metropolis now to come back and be part of you in the studio and listening to that, you already know, simply made my blood boil, George. I am not a foul particular person. I am not a dumb particular person, and I voted for Donald Trump, and there’s a number of different individuals on the market who did as nicely. And have been completely insulted by that diatribe, and it’s indicative of what some individuals who’ve supported Vice President Biden consider these 70 million individuals who voted for Donald Trump.

12:52:39 PM-12:54:43PM EST

CECILIA VEGA: I additionally suppose, George, it is price pausing proper now as we see these crowds on the market celebrating. I feel for the Latino group on this nation, it’s a second of a lot of the Latino group in our nation proper now right this moment and seeing the outcomes of this election brings somewhat little bit of a sigh of reduction as a result of the final 4 years it is a group that has been demonized. It has been overwhelmed. It has been kicked. It has been deported. It has been ostracized, and it has been alienated like I’ve by no means seen in my era earlier than, from day one from the president coming down that escalator at Trump Tower saying Mexicans should not sending their greatest individuals, there sending, a few of them are rapists to these footage of kids in cages and kids being separated from their households on the border to individuals within the highest echelons of this administration like Stephen Miller who’re fervent believers of a really anti-immigration rhetoric that the president very a lot carried out. Phrases matter, 61 million la tee on this nation. Somebody went to a Walmart in El Paso in 2018 and opened fireplace with the express intention of killing Mexicans and that is what occurs when you’ve gotten phrases like this which might be ugly on this nation. I feel right this moment as we glance forward and attempt to transfer on from a few of this ache that I feel so many Latinos are feeling, there’ll be questions for Joe Biden on how a lot he can accomplish in phrases of immigration. He has stated that he’ll present protections for DACA on day one. He has stated he’ll cease constructing that wall going ahead, however he is bought massive hurdles in entrance of him if he actually desires to do these issues. As we have been saying, he is bought a very blended — he is bought a blended Congress, and it is going to be a giant query how a lot he can truly accomplish. However I feel in phrases of Latinos feeling like second class residents on this nation, a lot of them have felt that method for a very long time. I feel again to my younger nephew who on the very starting once we have been seeing little one separations, turned to my sister-in-law and requested, ‘are mother and pop, are grandparent going to be deported?’ These are the messages that kids on this nation have felt and confronted for the final 4 years so I feel there shall be somewhat little bit of a breather right this moment.