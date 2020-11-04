Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: A catastrophe election, with the WH nicely inside attain, the Congress a multitude

The pink mirage:
And a few guidelines for right this moment:
That is the parallel however muted massive story, as many of the media dismisses Trump’s claims of victory and courtroom challenges as telegraphed and anticipated. However as soon as the counting is generally completed, that is going to be one of many greater tales to observe:
Trump falsely asserts election fraud, claims a victory
With millions of votes yet to be counted, President Trump falsely asserted election fraud, pledged to mount a authorized problem to official state outcomes and made a untimely declare of victory in a bitterly contested race which will take days to resolve. In remarks on the White Home early Wednesday, Trump claimed that he received a number of states which can be nonetheless counting ballots, together with Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania.
How we reconcile the 2 Americas, even with a Biden win, is the large unanswered query. He could also be uniquely certified to navigate this, based mostly on his character and his marketing campaign pitch, however first we have to see him win, after which we have to assist him do it.
Trump continues to be the underdog and /however nonetheless can win (as of this morning, I don’t imagine he’ll), regardless that he’ll assuredly lose the favored vote but once more. That could be a darkish path that continues to be to be navigated as nicely. Ask any German.
Trump makes an attempt an electoral and political coup, and reaches out for judicial approval
The US Presidential elections are on the verge of turning into a chaotic farce worthy of a banana republic after President Donald Trump claimed he has received earlier than a full counting of votes and mentioned he would strategy the nation’s Supreme Courtroom to cease a “fraud” on the American folks.
What an irony if Trump’s aim is thwarted by AZ, a final parting present to America from John McCain. And what an irony if Trump lays out a street map for Biden to take care of Congress: Cooperate the place you’ll be able to. Interim appointments and ignore at will the place you’ll be able to’t.
As of three:45 am:
That’s Biden’s path to the WH. And profitable MI WI and PA, ought to that play out as anticipated, will really feel rather a lot otherwise after it’s completed.
The Senate was a significant disappointment for Democrats as was the Home. Republicans and Democrats alike had been shocked by GOP positive aspects, together with a handful of QAnon supporters.
And Senate Democrats should really feel unhealthy. R’s additionally strengthened their place in the home.
What went nicely was the dearth of violence and main election day glitches, factor. And other people voted in droves. However no skating round the truth that racism shouldn’t be a disqualifier for manner too many citizens.
What the pre election analysts acquired proper was the “pink mirage” in MI WI and PA. Some counties have completed their job, others now simply beginning, and that’s the place we’re.
The article items are restricted as a result of they go outdated virtually as I start to submit them, therefore this twitter heavy piece to start out dialogue. And for now, as I’ve famous, networks are roughly ignoring Trump’s declare of victory.
Right here’s a NV clarification, and why Biden is more likely to win it (the ‘left to rely’ votes favor him):
Democrats’ Prospects for Senate Majority Wither After GOP Win
- Republicans fend off well-funded Democrats in a number of contests
- Democrats falling in need of increasing their majority in Home