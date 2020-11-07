A vicious tradition struggle is happening by way of edit wars on Wikipedia in India, exploiting and aggravating non secular tensions within the context of COVID-19 (Omer Benjakob/WIRED UK)

Home Tech A vicious tradition struggle is happening by way of edit wars on...

Omer Benjakob / WIRED UK:

A vicious tradition struggle is happening by way of edit wars on Wikipedia in India, exploiting and aggravating non secular tensions within the context of COVID-19  —  Edit-warring was already frequent as India descended into political polarisation.  Then alongside got here Covid-19

