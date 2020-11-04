A Riveted World Waits to See What’s Subsequent in America

In one other submit, he mentioned, “Coming from the PHILIPPINES, I’m like ZERO PERCENT SURPRISED by how TIGHT this RACE is!”

In Singapore, there was a way of “helplessness” watching the election, mentioned Eugene Tan, a professor of regulation and a political analyst at Singapore Administration College.

America performs a big function within the stability of Southeast Asia, he mentioned, and there are issues {that a} second Trump time period, with maybe an much more inward-looking disposition, may produce a “seismic change to the steadiness of energy that’s been longstanding on this a part of the world.”

The election has additionally modified how Singaporeans see the US, Mr. Tan mentioned.

“We nonetheless have a tendency to treat America as a flag-bearer of democracy, and seeing how an election consequence goes to be challenged, how individuals consider there’s going to be violence, society goes to be extra fractured, I feel that has been fairly eye-opening for a lot of in Singapore.”

Whereas the gravity of the election was evident in information protection all over the world, in Japan it got here with a bit of caprice, meant or not.

On Asahi TV, the hosts defined the Electoral Faculty through the use of large puzzle pieces of battleground states imprinted with electoral vote counts, affixing them to photographs of the candidates. A vote counter on the underside of the display confirmed pictures of the candidates reacting to will increase in electoral counts: Mr. Trump was pictured along with his mouth agape, palms waving on both aspect of his face, in an exuberant “Dwelling Alone” pose. Mr. Biden appeared with a soberly hoisted fist.

At one other level, Asahi rendered swing states in flames. A correspondent on TBS, one other community, appeared to report from a Sims model of the Oval Office. And Fuji TV displayed a vote counter with illustrations of the candidates that seemed extra like characters in a Nintendo sport, or bobbleheads, than depictions of the 2 males vying to guide the free world.

Reporting was contributed by Motoko Wealthy from Tokyo, Hannah Beech from Bangkok, Vivian Wang from Hong Kong, Yan Zhuang from Melbourne, Australia, Choe Sang-Hun from Seoul, South Korea, and Farnaz Fassihi from New York. Claire Fu contributed analysis.