A QAnon supporter is headed to Congress – TechCrunch

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s win in a Georgia Home race implies that QAnon is headed to Capitol Hill.

Greene overtly helps the advanced, outlandish conspiracy principle, which posits that President Trump is waging a secret struggle in opposition to a shadowy group of elites who have interaction in baby intercourse trafficking, amongst different far-fetched claims. The FBI recognized QAnon as a possible inspiration for “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists” final 12 months.

Greene’s win is a startling second of legitimacy for the damaging conspiracy, although it wasn’t surprising: her Democratic opponent dropped out of the race for private causes in September, clearing her path to the Home seat.

Greene’s help for the constellation of conspiracy theories isn’t notably quiet — nor are her different beliefs. Referred to as a “future Republican star” by President Trump, Greene has been vocal in expressing racist and Islamophobic views. Greene has additionally espoused September 11 “truther” theories and criticized the usage of masks, a scientifically-supported measure that reduces transmission of the novel coronavirus.

QAnon, as soon as a perception solely on the far-right fringes of the web, has impressed followers to have interaction in real-world prison acts, together with fatally shooting a mob boss in Staten Island and blocking the Hoover Dam bridge in an armed standoff.

The conspiracy’s adherents have additionally hijacked the hashtag #savethechildren, interfering with reliable baby security efforts and exporting their excessive concepts into mainstream dialog beneath the guise of serving to youngsters. Fb, which previously banned QAnon, limited the hashtag’s reach final month in mild of the phenomenon.

Different QAnon believers are on the poll in 2020, together with in Oregon, the place Jo Rae Perkins is projected to lose her race in opposition to incumbent Senate Democrat Jeff Merkley. Perkins was very open about her beliefs and in June tweeted a video pledging her allegiance as a “digital soldier” for QAnon together with a well-liked hashtag related to the conspiracy motion.