A Peek Into Our Journey to East TN (+ my objectives for this week) | Cash Saving Mother®

My dad rented an enormous cabin outdoors of Gatlinburg and nearly all of my prolonged household met up for the weekend. (We missed you, Nathaniel, Katherine, Genevieve, and Herbert).

We had a number of bear sightings — which was thrilling! (See my video here for an even better view.)

Gatlinburg was actually bustling with individuals so we largely stayed on the cabin to keep away from the crowds.

However we did get donuts from The Donut Friar.

And we watched them make taffy on the Ole Smoky Sweet Kitchen.

“Simply sitting right here engaged on my weblog.” 😉

My youngest brother with Kierstyn.

A number of cousin time!

Studying with Grandpa!

And Grandma studying with the boys!

This little man spent a lot time enjoying with water bottles this weekend! It will roll and he would chase it and it was so humorous to look at!

And extra studying (the infants LOVE to be learn to!)

My brother posted this on his IG tales from his grocery procuring journey with my mother and father to purchase all of the groceries for the weekend.

Right here was the menu plan for the weekend. It was so yummy!