A Peek Into Our Journey to East TN (+ my objectives for this week) | Cash Saving Mother®

My dad rented an enormous cabin outdoors of Gatlinburg and nearly all of my prolonged household met up for the weekend. (We missed you, Nathaniel, Katherine, Genevieve, and Herbert).
We had a number of bear sightings — which was thrilling! (See my video here for an even better view.)
Gatlinburg was actually bustling with individuals so we largely stayed on the cabin to keep away from the crowds.
However we did get donuts from The Donut Friar.
And we watched them make taffy on the Ole Smoky Sweet Kitchen.
“Simply sitting right here engaged on my weblog.” 😉
My youngest brother with Kierstyn.
A number of cousin time!
Studying with Grandpa!
And Grandma studying with the boys!
This little man spent a lot time enjoying with water bottles this weekend! It will roll and he would chase it and it was so humorous to look at!
And extra studying (the infants LOVE to be learn to!)
My brother posted this on his IG tales from his grocery procuring journey with my mother and father to purchase all of the groceries for the weekend.
Right here was the menu plan for the weekend. It was so yummy!
An Replace On My Objectives
Final Week’s Objectives
Private Objectives
1. Get 45,000 steps in.
2. End The White Rose Resists. Learn 5 chapters of Atomic Habits. Learn 5 chapters of Forgiving What You Can’t Forget.
3. End listening to Dare to Lead.
4. Do pelvic ground workouts at the least 4 instances.
Residence/Household Objectives
5. Learn 10 pages of A Boy’s War as a household.
6. Learn three chapters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the infants and Silas.
This Week’s Objectives
Private Objectives
1. Get 48,000 steps in.
2. Learn 5 chapters of Atomic Habits. Learn 5 chapters of Forgiving What You Can’t Forget.
3. Hear to 5 hours of The Body Keeps the Score.
4. Do pelvic ground workouts at the least 4 instances.
Residence/Household Objectives
5. Learn 10 pages of A Boy’s War as a household.
6. Learn three chapters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory to the infants and Silas.
Enterprise Objectives
7. Put collectively quiz for my new e-book.
8. Map out plans for e-book launch.
9. Put collectively two reward guides for Christmas.
Phrase of the 12 months Objectives (my phrase is “savor”)
10. Watch an episode of The Superb Race as a household.