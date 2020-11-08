A Famed Fig Tree’s Days Are Numbered as a New Freeway Plows Via

NAIROBI, Kenya — The fig tree, 4 tales excessive and virtually a century outdated, its arched branches forming a large cover, has served as a landmark for generations of Kenyans within the bustling industrial neighborhood of Westlands within the capital, Nairobi.
“Not all timber have the identical standing,” mentioned Peter Kiarie Njoroge, an elder within the Kikuyu tribe, which regards fig timber because the “home of God,” and the abode of their ancestors. This one, he mentioned, craning his neck to see up on the large leaves, is “like a guard submit.”
However the famed tree’s days are numbered. It’s standing within the path of a four-lane, 17-mile freeway now being constructed by town of Nairobi. Authorities authorities say they are going to take it down — and although they’ve promised to relocate and transplant it, specialists say that could be unattainable for such a hulking specimen. Development automobiles have been already stationed close by on a latest afternoon, and employees mentioned they have been making ready to get began any day.
This tree has now change into probably the most seen image of rising public opposition to the huge new freeway — the Nairobi Expressway — for causes starting from environmental to financial to aesthetic. Some Kenyans have been outraged that the freeway builders have already mowed down dozens of timber alongside the route, and may minimize by Uhuru Park — an iconic downtown swathe of inexperienced. Others oppose the mission as a result of they are saying it’s going to put Kenya into even deeper debt to China, which is constructing the mission at a price of about $550 million, which taxpayers will likely be chargeable for paying again, a technique or one other.
Kenyan officers defend the highway as essential to unclog town’s infamous site visitors backups. Charles Njogu, a spokesman for the Kenya Nationwide Highways Authority, mentioned that the brand new highway will minimize by the guts of downtown, lowering the time it takes to drive throughout rush hour from Westlands to the worldwide airport from about two hours to simply over 10 minutes. The mission, he mentioned, will even create about 3,500 jobs throughout and after development, and assist scale back the estimated $165 million Kenyans lose every year sitting in site visitors jams. It’s slated to be accomplished in 2022.
Mr. Njogu declined to reply to any questions in regards to the mission’s environmental affect or the destiny of the fig tree.
The expressway has come underneath withering criticism from many camps. Lawmakers in Parliament initially questioned the decision to start out constructing the highway earlier than the environmental company had issued licensing paperwork. Environmental teams mentioned that there have been no correct research on the affect on air high quality or inexperienced areas, and howled in regards to the plan to chop by Uhuru Park. The park was saved from bulldozers within the Eighties by a Kenyan Nobel Peace Prize laureate, Wangari Maathai, who died in 2011.
Even after the federal government said it will spare the park, environmentalists weren’t assuaged. “As we’ve seen prior to now with different varieties of developments which have gone by, one factor is alleged after which one other is carried out,” mentioned Elizabeth Wathuti, head of campaigns on the Wangari Maathai Basis.
The muse is a part of a consortium of teams which have appealed the choice to difficulty an environmental license for the expressway.
A regulation requires construction to stop till the case is determined. However the contractor, the China Highway and Bridge Company, has already begun the work, together with reducing dozens of timber alongside the freeway’s path.
In a metropolis with shrinking inexperienced areas, Nairobi residents are involved that the expressway will affect biodiversity. With virtually 5 million individuals, Nairobi has two city forests and two nature reserves left. Public parks, gardens and playgrounds are all shrinking due to increasing growth, in line with a 2020 report from the United Nations Human Settlements Programme.
Ms. Wathuti, who led a latest protest towards taking down the fig tree, mentioned the expressway mission reveals how the federal government is concerned about infrastructure and industrial growth at any price.
“I feel the very best present that we may give to the following era is to guard these areas,” she mentioned.
The economics of the expressway “doesn’t make sense,” mentioned Tony Watima, a Kenyan financial guide and columnist at Enterprise Day by day. In a rustic the place the vast majority of individuals reside in rural areas, and in a metropolis the place most individuals take public transportation or stroll to work, the federal government shouldn’t have gotten right into a public-private partnership that serves solely the few who drive, he mentioned.
“You might be making a authorities coverage that continues to entrench social and financial class,” Mr. Watima mentioned in a phone interview.
As with many China-backed initiatives in Kenya, he added, “We all the time have to seek out ourselves buying and selling between the surroundings and financial worth, which is a mistaken factor.”
Final 12 months, a courtroom order stopped a plan backed by China to build Kenya’s first coal plant within the historic seaside city of Lamu due to the failure to do an intensive environmental evaluation.
Motorists utilizing the Nairobi Expressway will likely be charged tolls, and the proceeds will likely be paid over 30 years to the China Highway and Bridge Company.
But particulars stay scant about how the corporate will acquire its charges, who will bear the prices of restore and the way a lot to cost the automobiles utilized by commuters — like matatu minibuses, mentioned Mark Odaga, a senior program officer with Pure Justice, a authorized advocacy group engaged on environmental points and human rights.
Some query whether or not an expressway is basically the very best resolution to Nairobi’s site visitors congestion. As soon as accomplished, the thoroughfare might face the “Braess paradox,” through which including roads to an current community find yourself impeding total site visitors circulation, mentioned Amos Wemanya, a campaigner with Greenpeace Africa.
When Najma Dharani, an environmental guide, moved from Pakistan to Kenya in 1992, she went round documenting the timber and shrubs native to East Africa, ultimately publishing the “Field Guide to Common Trees and Shrubs of East Africa,” in 2002.
From the beginning, the large fig tree, she mentioned, took “my breath away.” For days, Ms. Dharani mentioned she would go and sit underneath the shade of the tree, which she mentioned is as a lot as 100 years outdated and recognized as Ficus lutea, one of many over 30 species of fig timber in Kenya.
“This specific tree is an emblem of Nairobi,” Ms. Dharani mentioned in a phone interview. “I’ve by no means seen something prefer it. We should always preserve it as a nationwide heritage.”
Authorities have mentioned they will uproot and relocate the fig tree, a transfer Ms. Dharani says isn’t possible.
But when that call involves go, Mr. Njoroge hopes elders from his group will likely be allowed to conduct a ritual, in order that they will “convey peace and concord” to all those that will someday drive by the expressway.
Mr. Njoroge grew up listening to accounts in regards to the sacred nature of the fig tree, domestically referred to as mugumo or mukuyu, and its place in his group’s origins and spiritual beliefs. As a younger man, he heard the story of how a standard Kikuyu seer, sitting underneath a fig tree in Thika, north of Nairobi, within the nineteenth century, had prophesied that British colonial rule would end in Kenya when that tree withered and died. Practically 70 years later, the tree died and the British departed.
As he grew to become a scholar of faith and a tribal elder, he joined his household and clansmen underneath a grove of fig timber to carry out sacrifices to God, maintain circumcision ceremonies and to wish for riches, fertility and rain. He mentioned he was resigned in regards to the plan to fell the tree, however lamented it.
“All residing issues have their rights which should be revered,” he mentioned. “You simply don’t want concrete on a regular basis. You want the inexperienced.”