NAIROBI, Kenya — The fig tree, 4 tales excessive and virtually a century outdated, its arched branches forming a large cover, has served as a landmark for generations of Kenyans within the bustling industrial neighborhood of Westlands within the capital, Nairobi.

“Not all timber have the identical standing,” mentioned Peter Kiarie Njoroge, an elder within the Kikuyu tribe, which regards fig timber because the “home of God,” and the abode of their ancestors. This one, he mentioned, craning his neck to see up on the large leaves, is “like a guard submit.”

However the famed tree’s days are numbered. It’s standing within the path of a four-lane, 17-mile freeway now being constructed by town of Nairobi. Authorities authorities say they are going to take it down — and although they’ve promised to relocate and transplant it, specialists say that could be unattainable for such a hulking specimen. Development automobiles have been already stationed close by on a latest afternoon, and employees mentioned they have been making ready to get began any day.

This tree has now change into probably the most seen image of rising public opposition to the huge new freeway — the Nairobi Expressway — for causes starting from environmental to financial to aesthetic. Some Kenyans have been outraged that the freeway builders have already mowed down dozens of timber alongside the route, and may minimize by Uhuru Park — an iconic downtown swathe of inexperienced. Others oppose the mission as a result of they are saying it’s going to put Kenya into even deeper debt to China, which is constructing the mission at a price of about $550 million, which taxpayers will likely be chargeable for paying again, a technique or one other.