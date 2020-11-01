7 Professional-Democracy Politicians Arrested in Hong Kong Over Heated Assembly

HONG KONG — The police arrested seven pro-democracy politicians early Sunday over a heated assembly in Might, when the native legislature’s chambers had been stuffed with protest over a battle for management over a key committee.

The arrests come because the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing have carried out a broad effort to clamp down on dissent after a 12 months of intense protest within the semiautonomous metropolis.

The authorities have made aggressive use of social-distancing guidelines in opposition to protesters, whose numbers have thinned since final 12 months. And a wide-reaching Nationwide Safety Legislation imposed on the town by Beijing on the finish of June imposes doubtlessly powerful penalties for a sequence of poorly outlined offenses akin to subversion and collusion.

The politicians arrested Sunday had been concerned in heated disputes over the management of a key committee in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council. A professional-democracy lawmaker had for months stalled debate on several key bills, infuriating the establishment camp and drawing condemnation from the federal government and Beijing’s highly effective liaison workplace in Hong Kong.