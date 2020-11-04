5 election outcomes you may need missed whereas watching the presidential race

The 2020 U.S. presidential election has been a nail-biter, so it’s comprehensible if many people have been glued to Electoral Faculty maps and races that were “too early to call” for incumbent President Donald Trump or his Democratic challenger Joe Biden on Election Night time. There was nonetheless no clear winner for the White House on Wednesday morning.

However many different outcomes have been selected Tuesday, together with milestone wins for younger and LGBTQ lawmakers, the decriminalization of unlawful medication and psychedelics in some locations, in addition to a better minimal wage for one Southern state, whereas one other received a brand new state flag.

So listed here are 5 election outcomes you may need missed on Tuesday whereas obsessing over the presidential race.

LGBTQ candidates rode a rainbow wave.

Whereas there wasn’t a transparent purple or blue wave on Tuesday night time, there was a rainbow wave as many LGBTQ candidates made historic wins in seven states. The Victory Fund reported a record-breaking 1,000-plus candidates from the LGBTQ group. Notable outcomes included Sarah McBride from Delaware, who turned the primary overtly transgender state senator in U.S. historical past, and the highest-ranking transgender official within the nation. Vermont’s Taylor Small turned her state’s first transgender consultant and the fifth transgender lawmaker nationwide.

New York candidates Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones turned the primary Black homosexual males elected to the Home of Representatives. Florida and Georgia elected their first out LGBTQ state senators (Shevrin Jones and Kim Jackson, respectively), and Kansas elected Stephanie Byers, the state’s first transgender elected official and the primary indigenous transgender individual elected to a state legislature, as she is a member of the Chickasaw Nation.

AOC was re-elected, however she’s now not the youngest member of Congress.

Republican Madison Cawthorn, on the ripe younger age of 25, will turn into the youngest member of Congress in fashionable historical past after being elected to characterize North Carolina within the Home of Representatives. That honorific was beforehand held by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), whose age was 29 years, two months and 22 days when she was elected in 2018.

Cawthorn immediately stoked controversy (and questions about his maturity) on Twitter, nevertheless, by tweeting “Cry extra, lib,” after profitable.

However the youngest Home member, ever, was truly William Charles Cole Claiborne of Tennessee, CNN reports, who was simply 22 when he was elected in 1797. He was seated regardless of the constitutional age requirement that Home members have to be at the very least 25.

In the meantime, “The Squad” of progressive congresswomen together with Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) have been re-elected to the U.S. Home of Representatives.

Hashish and cocaine have been legalized and decriminalized in some states.

Arizona, New Jersey, Montana and South Dakota voted to approve recreational-marijuana gross sales for adults 21 and over on Tuesday. And including these 4 states to the 11 which have already decriminalized hashish, more than 111 million Americans (33.8% of the population) will now live in states where pot has been made legal for all adults.

What’s extra, Oregon approved a measure to decriminalize possession of all illegal drugs, together with heroin, cocaine and methamphetamines. And Oregon additionally legalized medicinal psilocybin, aka the lively ingredient in magic mushrooms. Washington, D.C. additionally voted to decriminalize plant psychedelics comparable to psilocybin and ayahuasca.

Florida raised its minimal wage.

Issues are trying sunnier for hourly employees within the Sunshine State in a single respect: the minimum wage (currently $8.65) will almost double over the next several years. A supermajority of Florida voters authorized elevating the hourly price to $10 subsequent yr, and the minimal wage will proceed to extend by $1 a yr till it hits $15 in 2026. Florida joins seven different states which have made plans to extend the minimal wage to $15 an hour over the following a number of years.

Mississippi formally changed its Accomplice-themed state flag.

State lawmakers voted to take away the Accomplice battle emblem that’s branded the state flag for greater than a century final summer time, and voters confirmed the brand new design on Tuesday.

The Magnolia State’s flag now encompasses a magnolia flower on a darkish blue background surrounded by 20 stars (representing Mississippi because the twentieth state), together with one other star manufactured from diamond shapes that signifies the Native American individuals who lived there first. The flag additionally options the phrase “In God We Belief.”

As for the presidential race, here’s what we know about the states whose Electoral College votes haven’t been called.

