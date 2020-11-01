2 Killed in Halloween Stabbing Spree in Quebec Metropolis

The police in Quebec Metropolis on Sunday arrested a person wearing medieval garb who was believed to have killed at the very least two folks and injured a number of others in a stabbing spree on Halloween.

The assaults occurred late Saturday in a neighborhood close to the Quebec provincial Parliament constructing. The police mentioned they started looking for a person suspected of finishing up the assaults, who was described as carrying medieval costume and carrying a sword, after receiving a name simply earlier than 10:30 p.m.

The police suggested residents to keep away from the Parliament Hill neighborhood and to remain inside as they looked for the attacker.

The police mentioned they arrested a person shortly earlier than 1 a.m. on Sunday, however suggested residents to stay inside whereas an investigation was underway.